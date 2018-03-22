Youngsters embark on week-long cake bake for Macmillan Cancer Research cause

Two youngsters in Bridlington have taken part in their own week-long bake off to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Research.

Three year old Alex Prosser and her brother Mitchell, 5, spent a week in their grandma’s kitchen making more than 20 different cakes and buns to sell at an event to bring in much-needed funds.

Despite the terrible weather on the day of the sale, school friends, family friends, members of Alexandra Bowls Club and members of the Snooker Centre supported the venture and £250 was raised by the kind-hearted duo’s exploits.

Their granddad John Mitchell said: “The idea for the cake day came from Mitchell who told his grandma that she made such nice cakes that she should open a bakery in her house.”