Youngsters crack tons as Ganton and Flixton 2nds grabs wins

Two young centurions pushed their sides to victory in their Beckett League Division One clashes on Saturday.

Robbie Milner led the way for Ganton as his team win by a massive 213 runs against Staxton 2nds.

Milner's 100 was added to by 60 from Ian Cousins and 42 from Liam Cousins as Ganton held off Mark Dove's 2-46 to reach 240-4.

The reply was short lived, with Greg Cousins' 5-13 and Sam Carver's 3-11 saw Staxton off for just 27.

Elliott Hatton was also in top batting form in Flixton 2nds' defeat of Scalby 2nds by 169 runs.

Hatton reached 100, with Josh Till hitting 65 and Leigh Franks 52 in a hefty 306-5, Chris Malthouse taking three of the wickets to fall.

Malthouse's 33 and Paul Marton's 47 gave Scalby a small amount of hope, but Peter Kay's 3-41 and two wickets from Jack Stephenson and Finlay Ward wrapped up the win.

Settrington maintained top spot with a win by six wickets against Brompton.

Ben Atkinson struck 29 for Brompton, but Andy Monkman's 6-34 took them out for 116.

Stephen Beal then completed the job with an unbeaten 41.

Wykeham are second following their 74-run success over Cloughton.

The Wykeham hopes looked in tatters at the interval, with only Sam Colling (22) troubling the scorers in the face of 3-12 from Ben Luntley, 3-33 from Gary Jordan and 2-54 from Jon King, which reduced the score to 126-9.

But Chris Soulsby (5-11) and Dave Pearson (5-36) took over with the ball to make sure that Wykeham secured the lion's share of the points.

Sherburn came out on top by 39 runs in their clash against Great Habton.

Crag Sanderson (69), Lee Jack (36no), Chris Cousins (33no), Daley Wharton (30) and Ben Briggs (24) helped Sherburn to 219-6.

A knock of 39 from Rob Featherston, 25 from John Lumley and 25 from Doug Bentley pushed Habton on, but Mike Holtby's 3-38 made sure they dropped off the pace.

Staxton's Ryan Hargreaves returned amazing figures as his side beat Mulgrave by four wickets in their Premier Division clash.

Chris Knight (50), Mark Jackson (25no), Connor Lupton (25) and Craig Thompson (25) took Mulgrave on, but 8-34 from Hargreaves ended their push on 180.

Two wickets each from Lupton and Thompson kept Staxton honest, but 68 from Dave Morris, 57 from Chris Dove and 45 not out from Adam Hargreaves sealed the victory for Staxton.

Ebberston pushed their way to the top of the division following their victory by 95 runs against Staithes.

Alex Machin's 69, Eddie Craggs' 55 not out and scores in the 30s from Ben Lockey and Mike Horsley pushed Ebberston on to 216-4.

Ben Hoggarth tried to give Staithes some momentum with 25, but 4-33 from Cooper Barnes and 3-27 from Frankie Beal brought things to a close.

Cayton produced a fine performance to stun high-flying Seamer in a nine-wicket win.

Only Craig Baker (30) caught the eye for Seamer in their 116, which was caused by 5-18 from Jake McAleese and 2-22 from Harry Holden.

Unbeaten knocks of 51 from Mikey Dennis and James Small carried Cayton over the winning line with just one wicket lost.

Nawton Grange were 28 runs better than Filey in their meeting.

Grange moved on to 230, with Nick Thornicroft (60), Charlie Allott (43) and Josh Greenlay (34) scoring the runs, Mark Shackley claiming 4-29.

David Brannan's 57, Phil Dickens' undefeated 34 and Tom Fitzgerald's 26 helped Filey on their way, but an injection of 3-57 from Josh Greenlay made sure they dropped just short.

Youngster Ed Hopper had a superb all-round day as Scalby crushed Heslerton by 10 wickets.

Rob Middlewood's 23 was the only batting highlight in Heslerton's 97, as Lachlan Cooke (4-18), Hopper (3-24) and Paul Hesp (2-16) ripped through.

Hopper's unbeaten 38 then linked with fellow opener Dave Holborn's 54 not out as Scalby eased home.

Thornton Dale beat Forge Valley by 90 runs.

Dale's innings progressed to 165, with Tim Hunt (58) and Lyle King (38) scoring the runs, Tyler Beck (4-30) doing the damage with the ball.

Gary Gibson then scored half of the Valley total of 75 with a knock of 44, as Iain Farrow (5-38) and Colin Lockwood (4-17) helped Dale wrap up the win.