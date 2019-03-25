You can now take a look around Bridlington lifeboat station

Bridlington’s new lifeboat station is now officially open to the public, following a ceremony at the boathouse last Friday.

Since it opened for operations in Septmeber 2017, members of the public have not been able to take a look around the building, which is near to The Spa on the south side.

Alan and Anne Walker

Last week, the crew welcomed three RNLI staff members, Michael Charlton (visitor engagement operations manager), Amanda Woods (public engagement manager) and Lesley Robson (visitor experience manager), to the station to cut the ribbon and make the start of a new chapter.

During the summer months, visitors will be able to walk through the gift shop on to a viewing gallery, subject to volunteers being on hand to assist.

The shop is open between 10am and 4pm.

The three also helped to make presentations to a number of Bridlington’s long-serving volunteer staff.

In 2007, Alan Walker and his wife Anne volunteered their services, Alan as a station visits officer and Anne in charge of the lifeboat collecting boxes around Bridlington.

Twelve years later they have both decided to stand down and were thanked for all their efforts.

A number of local volunteer shop workers and fund-raisers also received awards for long service to the RNLI and the Bridlington station.