Yorkshire coast companies launch combined distillery and brewery tours

Two Yorkshire coast businesses have collaborated to offer people a taste of two locally produced drinks.

Wold Top Brewery and its sister company, Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery have launched a combined tour that runs every Tuesday afternoon. Starting at the Hunmanby Grange brewery at 2pm, visitors enjoy an hour long behind the scenes look at the award-winning brewery and learn how the wash for the whisky is made before enjoying a taste of the beers in the brewery bar.

From the brewery, visitors make the four mile trip to Hunmanby for the 4pm Distillery Tour, where they learn how Yorkshire’s first whisky is being made and enjoy three tastings of the Maturing Malt.

Recent visitors Jennie Palmer and her father, Paul Boyer were delighted with the tour experience.

Paul, who had been bought the combined tour as a gift by Jennie, said: “It was a very interesting and informative tour, with staff who were obviously passionate about the companies and their products.

“I have always enjoyed Wold Top beer in all its forms, but am especially looking forward to the first offering of malt from the Spirit of Yorkshire distillery.

“As the designated driver, Jennie was particularly grateful for the takeaway bottle from the brewery and the drivers’ drams pack of three tasting samples from the distillery - it’s a good, responsible call from the businesses and means that no one misses out on the tasting experience.”

Tickets for the combined tour cost £18 and are available by calling the brewery on 01723 892222 or click here to book online.

Wold Top Brewery brews a selection of award-winning ales on the family farm using home grown malting barley and pure, chalk-filtered water.

Spirit of Yorkshire is a true grain to glass business and boasts some of the most impressive distilling equipment in the country, including two of the largest Forsyth pot stills operating in the UK outside of Scotland.