Yorkshire air ambulance lands in Bridlington after reports person fell through building roof

An Air Ambulance took a man to hospital with several injuries this morning after being called to a man who was injured in a fall in Bridlington.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed that an ambulance, a rapid response vehicle and an air ambulance were all called to Pinfold Lane in Bridlington at about 10.30am.

The air ambulance in Bridlington

The ambulance service had received reports that a person had been injured in a fall.

Reports from the scene indicate that a man fell through a building roof.

The Air Ambulance landed in the car park near Travis Perkins and a patient was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary with suspected arm, leg and chest injuries.

There is currently no indication as to the patient's gender or age, or how serious the injuries are.

Keep following for updates as we get them.