Members of the YFoto Photography Club have provided a fantastic set of landscape images for the Free Press readers to enjoy.

This time Peter Toney has taken three excellent photographs – focusing on Sewerby Hall’s Clock Tower Cafe, the Spa Gardens and a sunset over the Wolds.

Lest We Forget by Chrys Mellor.

Muriel Hudson shows her range with a winter picture and an abstract image while Chrys Mellor puts the Lissett memorial in the frame.

For more details about the YFoto Photography Club call Muriel Hudson on 01262 851722.

Sewerby Cafe by Peter Toney.

Abstract Crazy by Muriel Hudson.

Wolds Sunset by Peter Toney.

Whitby shore by Cindy Kolter.