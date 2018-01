Members of the YFoto Photography Group have started the New Year in style by delivering another excellent set of photographs.

The last launch of Bridlington’s old Lifeboat provided two shots for Peter Toney – one of the boat and one of a young fan.

Selwicks Bay by Chrys Mellor.

Chrys Mellor has captured Selwicks Bay and the popular land train, while Muriel Hudson took on the iconic Humber Bridge and a black and white image of some waves.

For more details about the YFoto Photography Club call Muriel Hudson on 01262 851722.

Humber Bridge by Muriel Hudson.

Railway by the Sea by Chrys Mellor.

Wind on Waves by Muriel Hudson.

North Landing by Peter Toney.