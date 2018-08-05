YFoto club members place Brid Harbour in the frame

Members of the YFoto Photography Club, fresh from their successful exhibition, have sent in five pictures for the Free Press readers to enjoy.

Water is at the heart of the offering with two images of Bridlington Harbour, one of the Humber Bridge, and a fantastic shot of a puffin in the sea.

Empties by Muriel Hudson.

They were taken by Vivienne Dodgson, John Hudson, and Chrys Mellor.

Muriel Hudson sent in an unusual image of empty bottles to complete the set.

For more details about the YFoto club please call Muriel Hudson on 01262 851722.

Bridlington Harbour by Vivienne Dodgson.

Evening Harbour Mouth by John Hudson.