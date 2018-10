This month, members of the YFoto Photography Club have concentrated on the coast and wildlife to provide a great set of images for the Free Press readers to enjoy.

Chrys Mellor has captured two excellent stills of seabirds while Bob Taylor snapped Flamborough lighthouse bathed in pink.

Lighthouse at Dusk by Bob Taylor.

Peter Toney shows Bridlington’s South Beach in its full glory and John Hudson framed a tree in winter.

For more details about the YFoto Photography Club please call Muriel Hudsonon 01262 851722.

Summer Days by Peter Toney.

Winter Tree by John Hudson.