Yellow lines removed after council mix-up

Now you see them...now you don’t!

After being resurfaced over the past fortnight, double yellow lines were painted on Lansdowne Crescent in Bridlington – but days later they were removed.

One East Riding councillor said residents had welcomed the yellow lines because it would stop drivers blocking their driveways and walking into town.

But an East Riding of Yorkshire Council spokesperson said: “We apologise for the confusion caused by the installation and then removal of these yellow lines in Lansdowne Crescent, which were initially painted in error.

“The confusion arose because of incorrect communication between departments within the council, and we have taken steps to ensure that such a situation does not arise again.”