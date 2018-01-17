Would you pay extra £5 a year for fire and rescue services?

Humberside Fire and Rescue Service is consulting the public on how much it should increase its part of the Council Tax bill for the next two years.

East Yorkshire residents are being asked if they would pay 20p per month extra to maintain services, and that amount would be less for people living in Band A, B and C properties.

Even the most expensive homes would not see their bills increase by more than £5 per year.

A spokesman said: “As with most public sector organisations, Humberside Fire Authority is facing significant financial challenges over the next few years and it must continue to work hard to ensure that it can continue to deliver a high level of service at a lower cost.

“If council tax precept is not increased further reductions to the services provided will have to be made.”

A final decision will be made Humberside Fire Authority in February.

An online survey is available at www.humberisidefire.gov.uk and consultation closes at midnight on Wednesday, January 31.

Earlier this week, Humberside Police and Crime Commissioner Keith Hunter said he wanted to raise the police precept by 6.4%, around £12 per year for Band D residents.

His online survey for residents, at www.humberside-pcc.gov.uk, closes on Monday, January 29.