World War Two medals stolen in Scarborough house burglary

POLICE are appealing for information after World War Two medals were stolen in a raid on a house in Scarborough.

North Yorkshire Police said the three medals - a Pacific Star, a World War Two Star and a World War Two medal - were stolen in a recent burglary.

One of the stolen medals

Police said the medals, which were awarded to the burglary victim's late father, are of “high sentimental value."

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman, said: "If you know anything about these medals, have been offered them or seen them for sale, please get in touch."

Call police on 101, quoting North Yorkshire Police reference number 12180134562 .