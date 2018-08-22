Work to start soon at Albert Chaplin Fields

Campaigners have had to wait a while for action to keep Bridlington's tethered horses safe - but progress is being made.

It was agreed earlier this year to put up a fence around Albert Chaplin Fields, to stop the animals getting on to Bessingby Hill - potentially putting themselves and drivers at risk.

A meeting was held at Bridlington Town Hall in February to discuss the horses' welfare.

Workmen were spotted at the site last week, and fence posts were put up, but then removed within 24 hours.

However, there should be developments within the next few days.

A spokesman for East Riding of Yorkshire Council said: "The council's contractor is currently on site installing bunding, which should be completed by the end of this week. The contract will then move onto the installation of the fence at Albert Chaplin Fields next week.

Here's why the fence is needed.