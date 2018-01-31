Woman assaulted and robbed in Bridlington street

A 59-year-old woman has allegedly been assaulted and her handbag stolen in a 'cowardly' robbery in a street in Bridlington.

The woman was walking along Victoria Road around 5pm on Tuesday January 30 when a man approached her from behind, pushed her over and stole her brown handbag before running off.

The woman injured her arm and shoulder and bumped her head. Her bag contained her purse, bank cards, passport and keys.

Detective Sergeant Tom Napier said “This is a cowardly act. I would ask if anyone has any information regarding this offence to contact us on 101 quoting log number 340 of 30/1/18.

"Crimestoppers is always available for anyone with genuine information to call anonymously on 0800 555 111.”