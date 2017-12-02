Wizard disco marks Halloween

Bridlington School Hall was filled with witches, wizards, ghosts, skeletons and assorted “blood spattered” students on Wednesday for the Lower School Halloween Disco.

Our four witches, Mrs Clifton and Mrs Bolton were in charge of food and Mrs Winspear with Mrs Nicholson ran the drinks stall.

The students were supervised by four pumpkins (Miss Wardle, Miss Davidson, Mr Ullyott and Mr Fulton).

Best dressed staff went to Miss Usher and Miss Smith for their very clever stitched up faces!

Miss Usher’s team also won the best mummy competition where toilet roll was used to wrap Miss Usher very convincingly! A very enjoyable evening was had by all.