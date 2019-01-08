Winner of Bridlington schools art competition is revealed

The winner of the Promenades Shopping Centre’s annual art competition claimed more than half of the public votes.

This year’s competition challenged pupils to create a mural on the theme of Bridlington’s pleasure boats and more than 2,000 shoppers voted.

Bay Primary School finished second.

Quay Academy won with 1101 votes, second place went to Bay Primary School and Flamborough Primary School was third.

Carl Brown, Promenades Shopping Centre manager, said: “This is my second year being involved with the School’s Art Campaign and yet again I was amazed by the quality of the artwork produced by the schools.

“It’s great to see so many engage with the competition and vote for their favourite pieces and have a little bit of friendly rivalry between the schools.

“Here at the Promenades, we actively try and engage with the local community in as many initiatives as possible throughout the year, such as our Charity of the Year, The Extraordinary People Awards and the School Art Campaign.

Flamborough School was third but was picked as the best entry by the Bridlington Sea Cadets

“The pieces of artwork will be on display throughout the Promenades if people wish to come down and enjoy them.”

The Promenades’ charity of the year, the Bridlington Sea Cadets also choose their favourite entry, and picked Flamborough School.

Bob Taylor, of Bridlington Sea Cadets, said: “The artwork produced this year was fantastic and as with last year, it was a very tough decision to make.

“The hard work from the schools that goes into creating these pieces of artwork is amazing and we were blown away with the quality of each piece.