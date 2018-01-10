Who will you nominate for Chairman’s Awards?

There is still time to put forward Bridlington businesses, organisations and residents for the East Riding Chairman’s Awards.

The annual ceremony rewards people who have improved their local community in the past year.

Nominations must be made before the closing date of Wednesday, January 31.

The awards will be presented by Cllr Caroline Fox, in her last engagement as chairman before she ends her year in office, at a ceremony at Bridlington Spa in May.

She said: “There are a lot of people across the East Riding that work hard to make their communities a better place to live.

“I’d like people to take moment and think if there’s anyone they know in their community who they think deserves some recognition for their efforts.

“If so, I’d urge them to consider putting them forward for a Chairman’s Award.”

Awards are handed out in five categories - community, built heritage, environment, business and sport - and nominees can only be entered for one category

To submit a nomination, go to www.eastriding.gov.uk/chairmansawards or email chairmans.awards@eastriding.gov.uk.