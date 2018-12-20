Who has made a difference to life in Bridlington this year?

Nominations are open for the 2019 East Riding of Yorkshire Council Chairman’s Awards.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony at Bridlington Spa in May, which recognises people, businesses and projects that have helped to improve the East Riding over the last year.

There are four award categories:

community – recognises groups and individuals for the contribution to improving lives of those living in the East Riding with a non-commercial project.

built heritage – celebrates private homes, new builds or business premises that have been sympathetically renovated and/or restored

business – recognises businesses that have helped the economy flourish

sport – celebrates local talent and commitment to sports clubs and activities.

Nominees can only be entered for one category and a previous award winner cannot be nominated in the same category for a period of three years but can be entered for another.

The awards will be presented by Cllr Margaret Chadwick in what will be her last engagement as chairman before she ends her year in office.

She said: “I’d urge people to think about their communities and think if there are people they know of who deserve some recognition for the work they do to make the areas they live in a better place.”

For more information or to submit a nomination go to www.eastriding.gov.uk/chairmansawards or email chairmans.awards@eastriding.gov.uk or contact Sarah Asquith, civic officer at East Riding of Yorkshire Council on 01482 393260, or email sarah.asquith@eastriding.gov.uk

The closing date for nominations is Thursday, January 31.