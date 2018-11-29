Where to see Santa ...

The man in red is now in his grotto. Here’s where you can take your little ones to see Father Christmas so he can hear what they want on the big day.

Grottos:

Santa’s Grotto at Boyes, Scarborough, from now until Monday December 24

Visit Boyes on Queen Street in Scarborough and meet Santa in his magical grotto.

Monday - Friday: 9.30am - 12.30pm, 2pm - 5pm; Saturday: 9.30am - 5pm; Sunday: 10.30am - 3.30pm

Admission charges apply

Santa Specials, North Bay Railway, Scarborough, from Saturday December 1 to Sunday December 23

Come down to the North Bay Railway in Scarborough to join in the festive celebrations, and most importantly meet Santa himself.

Admission charges apply

Santa Specials, North Yorkshire Moors Railway, December 1 and 2, 8 and 9, 15 and 16 and 22 and 23 December

Join Santa and his special helpers on a magical adventure aboard the Santa Express.

Departing from Pickering Station, the Santa Express brings Christmas to life and gives children the chance to meet the legendary man himself on board the train. They will be able to tell him what they would like to open on Christmas morning.

Admission charges apply Book www.nymr.co.uk/Event/santa-specials-pickering

Santa Specials Dates from Grosmont Station: December 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 22 and 23 December

Castle Howard, Ryedale, from now until Sunday December 23

Children get a private audience with Santa and also have a special party tea, magic show and get to explore the house after dark in the company of one of his helpers!

The experience is customised to each child, with a letter sent to every participant inviting them along, and a unique gift based on suggestions from their family.

The event will start at 6pm Cost: £75 per child, £15 per accompanying adult.

Book: www.castlehoward.co.uk

Castle Howard, Ryedale, from now until Sunday December 23

Traditional audience with Father Christmas, with children enjoying a magic show before Father Christmas comes to tell them a special festive story by a roaring fire, in the atmospheric setting of the Grecian Hall. Participants also receive an age-appropriate Christmas gift a

Cost: £25 per child.

Nunnington Hall, December 1 and 2; December 8 and 9; December 15 and 16, from 11am to 4pm

Come enjoy some festive crafts with the Elves and meet Father Christmas in his grotto to tell him your Christmas wish.

Admission charges apply

Santa’s Sweet Adventure at York’s Chocolate Story from Saturday November 25 to Monday December 24

Visitors will get a chance to meet Santa and participate in a number of themed walks, in which they will complete a mission to help him save Christmas. On the way, visitors will learn festive facts about iconic brands and how chocolate was involved in Christmas past as well as make their own Christmas-themed lollies and watch special festive demonstrations with York’s chocolatiers.

Admission charges apply

Tickets: www.yorkschocolatestory.com

Burton Agnes Hall, near Bridlington

The audiences with Father Christmas will take place on Saturdays December 8, 15, 22 and 23. Performances at 10.30am, 12.30pm and 2.30pm each day.

Booking is essential on 01262 490324 or www.burtonagnes.com

Santa’s Magical Grotto and Deer Park at Sledmere House, near Driffield, Saturday December 8 and Sunday December 9 and Saturday December 15 and Sunday December 16

Chance to explore the winter wonderland, take part in festive games and activities and meet Santa.

Join in with some carols as you take the tractor and trailer ride down to the Deer Park. Keep a look out for Rudolf who often waits with his friends to take Santa home after his busy day.

Admission charges apply