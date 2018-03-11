When Harry met Sue and dream business began

A Fylde coast couple are aiming to make dreams come true for brides and grooms -to-be in the Big Apple.

Sue Helm-Jones and husband Harry have launched Married in Manhattan organising couple’s big days in New York City.

And the Fleetwood couple have already been noticed by one of the UK’s best known entrepreneurs Theo Paphitis of Dragon’s Den fame.

Sue said the idea for the business came after her own wedding to Harry which took place in the Ladies’ Pavilion in Central Park.

Having made contacts in the USA organising their own event, they put their past experience in event management to use setting up their own company.

Married in Manhattan is a destination wedding planner which arranges weddings, proposals and vow renewals in New York.

Despite only launching in October they have had customers from all over the world who want to tie the knot in New York City.

Sue said: “We met in New York where we have spent a long time working and holidaying. We love New York its so vibrant and a very romantic place to get married.

“So we have established good contacts with some fantastic people in the events management environment there.

“We launched in October 2017 in New York during Bridal Fashion week and by December we had been chosen by Theo Paphitis (as a winner of his #SBS (Small Business Sunday) awards. This was followed in January by another award from The Royal Connection, celebrating women in business by the Aqua Design Group, and I was given the title Queen of Wedding Planners.”

Harry said: “We work with some top service providers from florists to photographers and musicians, but we cater for all budgets from those who want a big production to those who want to get married at City Hall.”

Sue said: “We are working with a couple at the moment who want to live stream their New York wedding to the people back home. There are many good destination wedding providers out there but often it is expensive as they have to fly out too. We have the contacts out there to handle everything and don’t need to be there personally which saves money for people.”