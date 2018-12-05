What's on in Bridlington Old Town this Christmas

Christmas celebrations have started in Bridlington’s Old Town.

Children can take part in a treasure hunt based on the song the 12 Days of Christmas throughout December. Entry forms can be picked up at Sweet Treats and youngsters have to find a dozen clues hidden in shop windows around High Street.

Late Night Fridays are planned in the run up to Christmas with many shops and galleries open until 7pm, welcoming visitors with mulled wine and mince pies. Visitors are encouraged to turn up in period costume to add to the atmosphere.

Tomorrow sees Bridlington Pipe Band, led by David Leeman, playing from 6pm onwards. There will be an accordionist filling the High Street with seasonal tunes and Christmas poetry and readings will be in The Old Town Gallery on the next two Fridays from 4pm to6pm.

Community group Destination Old Town has also helped to set up a Santa’s Workshop Grotto, which will be open on December 8, 21, 22 and 23 inside a specially decorated log cabin in The Georgian Rooms rear garden.

A Christmas grotto has been discovered behind a secret door in the garden of 43 High Street and on Saturday, December 15, Mother Christmas will be there from 1pm to 4pm.

One of the main events is the Lantern Walk through Old Town on Friday, December 21, led by a ‘mini mayor’ selected from a local school. It sets off from Market Place at 6pm and finishes at the Priory entrance.

Prizes for the treasure hunt will also be presented to six winners.