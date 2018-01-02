Weekend of Motoring to return to Bridlington

Tour Britannia have announced that the Bridlington Weekend of Motoring will return in 2018.

The event will take place on Saturday and Sunday 8 and 9 September.

Working in partnership with East Riding of Yorkshire Council, event organisers Tour Britannia have unveiled initial plans for two full days of activities to encourage car owners and enthusiasts to visit the town.

Full details will follow in due course, but the outline plan for the Weekend includes feature films about motor sport; organised drives; a car show in the Old Town with vehicles from the 1950s to the 1970s; and a classic car show at Sewerby Hall and Gardens.

Organiser Alec Poole said: “I am delighted we are able to bring this event back to Bridlington in 2018, building on the success of the event this year, and again working closely in collaboration with East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

“We are also hoping to arrange a Dinner on the Saturday evening hosted by a motor sport personality.

“I have no doubt that local people will enjoy taking part in the Weekend once again, and of course it will encourage car owners to come and visit Bridlington for the whole weekend.”

Follow the plans for the event on www.tourbritannia.com