Warning in place as flooding expected in Bridlington

The government have issued a flood warning for Bridlington and say 'immediate action is required.

On Harbour Road, Floral Pavilion and South Pier overtopping is expected to affect sea front areas as a result of high spring tides.

Consequently, flooding of property, roads and land is possible until 9.30am this morning.

The areas most at risk are properties at Harbour Road, Floral Pavilion and South Pier.

The authorities are closely monitoring the situation and incident response staff are checking defences and will operate them as required.

The public is being advised to plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads and coastal roads, which may be flooded.