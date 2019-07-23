VIDEO: Hundreds of people soak up the sun on Bridlington beach in UK heatwave

Bridlington residents and visitors flocked to the beach as the the town hits maximum temperatures of 26 degrees today.

Families and children enjoyed the sun as the heatwave hit the UK with Yorkshire set to bask in temperatures of up to 32 degrees.

Bridlington beach. Picture by Paul Atkinson

According to the Met Office, the forecast today is "hot this afternoon with southerly winds, perhaps turning cooler near some coasts if an onshore breeze develops later. Maximum temperature 32 °C."

"Tonight most areas starting dry and remaining noticeably warm and muggy overnight. Chance of thunderstorms moving across some parts during the early hours of Wednesday morning. Minimum temperature 19 °C."

There is also predicted high levels of UV and pollen during the heatwave.