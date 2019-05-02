This is what the weather will be like on the Yorkshire Coast for the Tour de Yorkshire and the Bank Holiday weekend

It's a Bank Holiday weekend - and things are set to turn chilly.

Friday looks set to be dry with occasional sunny spells, but temperatures on the coast are unlikely to get into double figures.

The Tour de Yorkshire rolls into the area on Saturday, visiting Bridlington, Whitby and Scarborough, but you'll need to wrap up if you are thinking of going to watch the cyclists. Forecasters say it will be cloudy with a chance of light showers as the day goes on. And the winds will be strong, gusting to around 40mph.

Sunday will start off sunny, but it will become more overcast in the afternoon and temperatures are expected to be around 9C.

Bank Holiday Monday looks set to be a repeat, a dry but cloudy day and temperatures struggling again due to the Northerly winds.