Summer is on its way - Bridlington set for a glorious weekend

Dig out your barbecues and picnic blankets, summer is heading to the Yorkshire Coast this weekend.

The start of the week saw weather warnings over thunderstorms and torrential rain, but the next few days are set to see plenty of warm sunshine - with some parts of the country seeing the hottest temperatures of the year so far.

The Met Office says that although a breeze off the North Sea will keep Bridlington cooler than other areas of the UK,

Temperatures will peak on Saturday, reaching around 21C in the afternoon, and it will remain humid overnight, only getting down to 15C for sleeping.

Sunday looks equally glorious, with blue skies and sunshine, with temperatures reaching similar levels to Saturday.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Steve Willington, said: “It’s going to get very warm across parts of the west and southwest of the country from Wednesday, and it’ll feel hot in places across southern and western parts of the UK by Friday, with temperatures possibly reaching 30C in a few spots. Not everywhere will see the high temperatures, however, as an easterly breeze will keep North Sea coasts much cooler.

“By Saturday the warmth will spread further east with temperatures into the low 30s Celsius in places, while further west much fresher, but still warm conditions are expected. Fresher conditions will then spread to all parts of the UK by late Sunday.”