Families and children enjoyed fun in the sun as the heatwave hit the UK with Yorkshire set to bask in temperatures of up to 32 degrees. According to the Met Office, the forecast today is "hot this afternoon with southerly winds, perhaps turning cooler near some coasts if an onshore breeze develops later."

1. Heatwave in Bridlington Picture by Paul Atkinson PA1930-2h jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Heatwave in Bridlington Pictures by Paul Atkinson: PA1930-2k jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Heatwave in Bridlington Steve Husband chills out. Picture by Paul Atkinson PA1930-2C jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Heatwave in Bridlington Pictures by Paul Atkinson: PA1930-2j jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more