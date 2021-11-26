Northern Powergrid reassuring customers ahead of Storm Arwen

Northern Powergrid is closely tracking the storm and has ensured it has appropriate resources in place to respond to and manage the region’s power network effectively should the forecasted severe gales impact its network.Northern Powergrid is closely tracking the storm and has ensured it has appropriate resources in place to respond to and manage the region’s power network effectively should the forecasted severe gales impact its network.

The Met Office forecast warns that Storm Arwen is expected to bring severe gales and wintry showers from midday today (Friday, November 25) through to Saturday afternoon – with the strongest winds predicted for the North East coastal area.

The company’s website, which has a power cup map and a reporting tool, and its 24/7 social media feeds on Facebook and Twitter (@NorthPowergrid) will provide updates for customers.

Its 24/7 contact centre will remain available with advisors ready to provide information, advice and support to customers who call 105, the free, three digit power cut number.

Rod Gardner, Northern Powergrid’s major incident manager, said: “With a spell of challenging weather expected as a result of Storm Arwen, we have been busy putting plans in place to ensure that we are as best prepared as possible.

“That involves putting resources in place right across our business to enable us to deal with a potential increase in the number of incidents on our network.

“We will be deploying resources throughout, safely and efficiently until we deal with the impact of the storm and restore power to all of our customers.

“We continually invest in maintaining and upgrading our network, however, weather conditions, particularly severe gales, can result in windborne debris and falling trees damaging our network, particularly overhead power line assets. We’ve got our fleet of 4x4 and other specialist access equipment on standby should the forecasted wintery showers make travel and site access difficult.

“Being there for our customers every day is what we do and our people understand the responsibility and vital role they play in powering peoples’ lives.

“We will continue to monitor the weather and our operations 24/7 for any impacts so we can react and mobilise a response safely and as soon as possible.

“Our network control engineers have capability to restore power supplies remotely, moving electricity through alternative routes on our network wherever possible to get customers back on supply. Our dispatch teams will mobilise our frontline workforce to carry out any necessary local repairs.”

The company’s power cut tips include:

○ Bookmarking Northern Powergrid’s online power cut map and reporting service on their mobile devices – www.northernpowergrid.com/power-cuts

○ Having a charged mobile phone with important numbers, including 105, easily accessible

○ Turning off electrical appliances at the socket (this is particularly important for heating or cooking appliances as your power could be restored at any time and potentially cause a safety hazard)

○ Keeping one light switched on so you know when power is restored

○ Keeping a battery or wind-up torch handy – as they’re much safer than candles