Met Office issue yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in Bridlington today

The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms this afternoon.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms may cause some travel disruption and flooding in places during Thursday afternoon and evening.

The forecast for Yorkshire and the Humber is: "Showers will turn heavy by the afternoon, giving some places slow-moving torrential downpours with a risk of thunder."

Residents should expect a maximum temperature of 22°C and minimum temperature 12°C.

The national weather service said that "there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater and lightning strikes."

There is also a chance that where flooding or lightning strikes occur delays and some cancellations to train and bus services may be put in place.

The Met Office have also told people to expect spray and sudden flooding leading to difficult driving conditions and some road closures as well as power cuts to some homes and businesses may be lost.

The weather warning has been issued for the north of England and all of Scotland from 12pm to 9pm.