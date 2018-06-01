Weather warning for Bridlington and the East Riding

Forecasters have issued a yellow weather warning for parts of Yorkshire on Saturday.

They say heavy rain and thunderstorms could produce flooding in a few areas - and the East Riding has been included in the latest warning.

Valid from 6am on Saturday until 8pm, it looks as though it is hit or miss as to whether Bridlington will suffer the worst of the region's weather.

The warning says: "There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings. Where flooding occurs, there is a chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

"Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. There is a small chance that either flooding or lightning strikes could lead to power cuts or loss of other services to some homes and businesses."