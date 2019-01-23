'We are cut off and some of us can’t get into town' say residents on one Bridlington street

Residents living on the outskirts of Bridlington town centre say they feel cut off after losing their regular bus service last year.



People in St Anne’s Road have started a petition to try to get routes changed so they can get to the shops and to doctor’s appointments.



Christine Shaw, who is 79, said: “We had a bus service from Bempton, the 504, which took us into town, up to Tesco, to the town hall and the medical centre and then back across the railway line and to the bus station.

READ MORE: New railway footbridge is no good for people in wheelchairs, say residents



“On St Anne’s Road, we are mainly elderly residents. At the moment I can still walk into town but a lot of my neighbours can’t.



“It would cost me £10 to get a taxi and back to Tesco and that’s a lot of money out of your pension. We are cut off and some of us can’t get into town.”



Last week, residents gathered to discuss the issue with town councillor and former mayor Cllr Cyril Marsburg.



“I feel really sorry for them,” he said, promising to take the petition to County Hall in Beverley. “You have middle-aged people making decisions which affect old people, and you don’t understand the problems until you get to their age.



“A lot of them are lonely and isolated, and they feel terribly let down.”



Mrs Shaw added: “At the minute, the nearest bus goes up Eighth Avenue, but there is nothing to stop it turning left and picking up on St Anne’s Road and then rejoining Flamborough Road at The Sefton Hotel.



“It wouldn’t need to be every service, because we only had a bus once an hour in the old timetable.



“And there is no excuse about potholes any more because they have fixed the road.”



Timetables were drastically altered around Bridlington last May, and EYMS stopped running the 504 service to Bempton.



The service had run hourly, six days a week, with almost 70 journeys a week. But this was slashed to just two return trips three days a week, when East Riding of Yorkshire Council took over the running of the bus service itself as a temporary measure.



After a public outcry, Acklams Coaches took over the route, and buses leave Bempton at 9.30am, 12.30pm and 4pm - Monday to Friday - and return from Bridlington at noon and 3.30pm.

But the new route does not come into town via St Anne’s Road.