'We are coming for you' -police warn those who don't turn up at court

Humberside Police has said it is one of the best forces in the country at tracking down suspects who don't attend their court hearings.

It has earned praise from the Home Office for catching almost 90% of the 2,016 people who were wanted on warrant in 2018.

Warrant Supervisor Mike Milner said: “My message to anyone who is thinking about skipping court for any reason is to think twice.

“Your warrant will end up with my team and we will be knocking on your door very soon. We may be a small team but we’re very experienced and excel at finding and arresting people who think they can dodge justice by simply not turning up at court.

“We work very closely with the courts, so we are given notice of new warrants very quickly, enabling us to begin our searches straight away.

“We also have numerous ways of tracking down people who don’t live at the address they have given to the court and if you think you get around it by heading out of the area, as your details will also be circulated to all UK police forces, our ports and airports via the Police National Computer.”

If you have information about a wanted person you would like to pass to the team, call the non-emergency 101 line or – if you’d rather remain anonymous – call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.