Wave of donations for RNLI lifeboat

The contractor for Bridlington’s new Premier Inn has been raising funds for a local charity since they began work on the site.

Medlock, the main contractor for Bridlington’s new 82-bedroom budget hotel along with subcontractors working on the project decided have been raising funds for the RNLI Lifeboat in Bridlington.

It was the decision of Tom Wheeler, commercial manager, and Shaun Brannan, site manager to support the cause.

Lifeboat banners were placed on the scaffolding as the hotel started to rise and those working on the site put money in collection boxes and bought various lifeboat gifts.

David Garnett, lifeboat administration officer, and Bob Taylor, chairman of fundraising were invited to the site to receive a cheque for £1,602.33 from the contractors.

But they’re not the only organisation to support the RNLI.

Students from the East Yorkshire College have once again worked in conjunction with Richard Preston of “Richie’s Cafe Bar” to help raise money for the Bridlington lifeboat.

The students put on a second Quiz night including a raffle and food provided by Richie and raised £474.81 for the RNLI.

Andy Brompton, from Bridlington lifeboat, said: “We are immensely thankful to Medlock and the East Riding College for all their support and efforts in raising money for the RNLI it does mean a lot to us.”