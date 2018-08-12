Watch Red Arrows bring Blackpool Air Show to a spectacular end

The famous Red Arrows are due to perform at the finale of Blackpool Air Show once more this afternoon.

The action-packed weekend got off to a great start yesterday with aviation fans watching performances from acrobatics teams as well as a Typhoon flypast.

Today the Typhhoon kicks off the action at 1.15pm, although the highlight of the afternoon promises to be the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight which features a Spitfire a Hurricane and a Lancaster bomber taking part in a patriotic display.

Crowds will also be able to sea aerobatic displays from The Blades and the Turb Team before the Red Arrows bring the show to a spectacular close at 4pm. Their 54th season is the RAF’s 100th anniversary.

Today’s line-up

1.15pm: Typhoon

1.26pm: Aersuperacrobatics

1.44pm: Strikemaster

1.56pm: Swordfish

2.09pm: Pitts

2.20pm: Mustang

2.32pm: Yak

2.43pm: BBMF

3.04pm: Bulldog

3.15pm: the Blades

3.36pm: Turb Team

4.00pm: Red Arrows