Volunteers bid to bolster first responders

Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust is calling for new volunteers in Bridlington and Beeford to become Community First Responders (CFRs) in this area.

CFRs attend medical emergencies in their community and provide vital care, comfort and reassurance in the moments before an ambulance arrives.

They are trained in cardiopulmonary resuscitation and carry an automated external defibrillator and oxygen, as well as basic first aid equipment. No previous medical experience is required to be a responder.

Patricia Kilner, community defibrillation trainer at Yorkshire Ambulance Service, said: “CFRs make an extremely valuable contribution to their communities. Full training is provided for the role and there is support every step of the way.”

Email yas.responders@nhs.net or call 0333 130 0516 for more information.