Visit stately home to see Santa Claus

Burton Agnes Hall is offering children the opportunity to visit Father Christmas and Jingles the Magic Elf for a magical performance in December.

Santa, Mrs Claus and Jingles will be thrilling children and adults alike this Christmas with a programme of entertaining performances of magic, storytelling and song.

Children will be greeted by Mrs Claus in the Great Hall and guided through the wonderfully decorated rooms to meet Jingles who will perform a show of festive magic.

Father Christmas will then greet the children and each child will be presented with a special festive gift.

A Burton Agnes Hall spokesman said: “The Audiences with Father Christmas will take place on Saturdays 8, 15 and 22 December and Sunday 23 December, with performances at 10.30am, 12.30pm and 2.30pm each day.

“Each event lasts approximately an hour with an opportunity afterwards for photographs.

“Tickets are £12.50 per child and include admission to the Hall and gardens. Booking is essential and each child must be accompanied by a paying adult (tickets £10.50 each, which includes Hall and gardens admission).

“Father Christmas will also be visiting Burton Agnes Hall in his courtyard grotto each Christmas opening weekend in December (except 1st and 2nd) from noon until 4pm.

“Children are invited to post their Christmas wish list and receive a special Christmas gift.

“There is no need to book, just come along.

“After visiting Father Christmas, families are welcome to explore Burton Agnes Hall.

“The beautiful Elizabethan home will be transformed into a Christmas wonderland, every room gloriously decked with unusual and handmade decorations.”

Visit https://www.burtonagnes.com/Home.html to find out more about events at the stately home.