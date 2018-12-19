Village looking for new parish clerk

Flamborough Parish Council is inviting applications for the position of parish clerk.

This is a part-time post of 16 hours per week and the successful applicant will be required to work from home and attend council meetings in Flamborough.

The parish council meets every first Monday of the month at the WI Hall.

Duties will include managing both the council’s administration, and allotments, servicing council meetings, fulfilling the statutory role of responsible financial officer, undertaking research, advising councillors and carrying out such other duties as are appropriate to the role of parish clerk.

A spokesman said: “The post is subject to a three-month probationary period and the successful applicant will be expected to hold the Introduction in Local Council Administration (ILCA) or be willing to work towards the qualification.

“The salary is £26470 -£28221 pro rata.”

Application packs can be obtained from the clerk (The Clerk, 84 Pasture Crescent, Filey, YO14 0EZ). Completed application forms should be returned to the clerk by Friday 25 January 2019. Please note CVs will not be accepted.

Email clerk@flamborough-pc.gov.uk or call 07474 681368 for more information.