VIDEO: Two cars on fire in Bridlington Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Humberside Fire and Rescue Service were called just after midnight to two cars on fire. The vehicles were well alight when firefighters attened the incident on Well Lane Bypass, Bridlington. Video: Tonie Michelle Robinson Crews extinguished the blaze using two hose reels and one breathing apparatus. 14 year-old boy allegedly threatened with a knife and robbed of £5 at Bridlington Skate Park