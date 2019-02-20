VIDEO: Tour de Yorkshire roadshow comes to Bridlington Spa

Representatives from businesses in Bridlington are at The Spa this afternoon to see how they can make the most of the opportunities the Tour de Yorkshire will bring.

Guests watched a short presentation, learned more about this year’s cycle route, gathered useful advice in making the best out of the exciting and popular event, and had a say in the Q&A.

Peter Wilson from Welcome To Yorkshire led the session.

Cllr Stephen Parnaby OBE, leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “These free roadshows have so far been crucial in showing how wonderful this world-class event will be for our region in May.

“The session at Bridlington Spa will be important because of the role the town will play during stage three of the race, as a start location on Saturday, May 4.".