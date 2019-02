Hundreds of people gathered near the home of Taylor Tolley this afternoon to remember the 12-year-old.

Friends and family met up on the fields off Gypsey Road to released dozens of balloons in memory of the Bridlington School pupil who died following a road accident on Friday.

Youngsters prepare to release the colourful balloons at Gypsey Road.

Floral tributes, cards and soft toys have been left at the scene of the incident in Brett Street.