VIDEO: Storm Gareth - firefighters called to Salvation Army in Bridlington Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... High winds are causing problems around Yorkshire this morning, with gusts in excess of 50mph forcast Humberside Fire and Rescue crews attended the Salvation Army building in Wellington Road in Bridlington this morning to make safe a sign which was damaged due to the strong winds Firefighters at the Salvation Army in Bridlington Town schemes receive £21.7m lottery funding