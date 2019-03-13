VIDEO: Storm Gareth - firefighters called to Salvation Army in Bridlington

High winds are causing problems around Yorkshire this morning, with gusts in excess of 50mph forcast

Humberside Fire and Rescue crews attended the Salvation Army building in Wellington Road in Bridlington this morning to make safe a sign which was damaged due to the strong winds

Firefighters at the Salvation Army in Bridlington

