VIDEO: Rescuers battle through the blizzards

The worst conditions for 10 or 15 years - that was the verdict from an emergency rescue team who spent 17 hours helping stranded motorists.

The Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team were contacted by Humberside Police after vehicles became stuck in blizzards around the East Riding.

Courtesy of Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team

They headed out at around 6.30pm after a number of vehicles were in trouble near Millington.

Just as they finished that job, police needed their help again near Grindale, where four more vehicles were stuck.

Ian Hugill, incident controller and public relations officer, said: "Initially, we were told that one of the occupants was suffering from angina but that proved to be a false alarm.

"To get to the four vehicles, we had to move a fair few others. On the Wolds, you get gaps in the hedges and the snow blows through them and piles up."

"At times, there was zero visibility. Some of the guys who were out said it was the worst they had seen for 10 or 15 years.