VIDEO: Huge waves on Bridlington seafront

This is what Bridlington seafront looked like as it was battered by a Force 9 gale yesterday.

The Beast from The East brought strong winds and huge waves, which poured over the harbour walls.

It was a spectacular sight, but people who had spent the lives at sea said they had never seen conditions so difficult.

Bridlington lifeboat coxswain Stuart Tibbett said on Twitter: "Never seen weather like it or known it last for so long. Born and bred Brid 47 years and been going to sea since the age of eight."

Coastguards stood guard to keep people away from the seafront as roads were closed off, and the fire brigade were needed because canopies were blowing dangerously in the winds near Cliff Street.