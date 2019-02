This video shows that after months of roadworks, Hilderthorpe Road is now open to traffic in both directions.

Work included a new bridge at Beck Hill, new junctions, widening of Hilderthorpe Road, revisions to traffic flows, drainage, and improvements to pedestrian and cycle facilities.

The scheme has been nominated for a regional award

And you can see how Hilderthorpe Road used to look in the photos here.