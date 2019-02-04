VIDEO: Drivers face more disruption as roads close in Bridlington town centre

As one road reopens....another two are closed in Bridlington town centre.

Last week, months of improvements to Hilderthorpe Road finally came to an end and the road has reopened to traffic in both directions.



The scene at Quay Road and Beck Hill today

But today, Quay Road has closed for 15 weeks for an upgrade of the gas network. Read more here.



And to make matters worse, a burst water main on Beck Hill has forced the closure of that road, near to the junction with Prospect Street. We have asked Yorkshire Water when the road will reopen and are waiting for their reply.