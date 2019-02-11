VIDEO: Bridlington remembers the victims of the Great Gale of 1871

A service was held at Bridlington Priory to remember the six lifeboatmen who died in the Great Gale disaster.

Bridlington Lifeboat crew members attended a service in the church, led by the Rev Matthew Pollard, before laying a wreath at the memorial in the church yard.

The Bridlington Lifeboat crew at the memorial in the Priory Church yard.

