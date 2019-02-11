VIDEO: Bridlington remembers the victims of the Great Gale of 1871 Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... A service was held at Bridlington Priory to remember the six lifeboatmen who died in the Great Gale disaster. Bridlington Lifeboat crew members attended a service in the church, led by the Rev Matthew Pollard, before laying a wreath at the memorial in the church yard. The Bridlington Lifeboat crew at the memorial in the Priory Church yard. VIDEO: Opening of Bridlington's new Gypsey Race Park Man appears in court in Hull charged with voyeurism, outraging public decency and stealing sex toys and knickers