Vandals damage plaque honouring one of Bridlington's unsung heroes

A plaque which was put up to mark the actions of a woman who saved several lives in a huge fire in Bridlington 85 years ago, has been damaged by vandals.

Local historian and author Richard Jones, who researched the story of the fire at the Royal Victoria Rooms in 1933, managed to get a plaque put up in March 2017, in memory of Kathleen Hackett, who raised the alarm and saved lives.

Richard said: "I have recently been on the harbour around Garrison Square and to my dismay the plaque that was only put up two years ago to commemorate the heroic actions at the Royal Victoria Rooms fire in 1933 has been vandalised.

"Somebody has scratched what looks like a knife across the metalwork which has permanently damaged this monument.

"Bridlington Sea Cadets polish this plaque voluntarily and keep it looking good for those who want to know about this event and to keep the heritage of this town alive.

"It is such a shame that a bunch of idiots feel they need to damage things like this so that other people can no longer enjoy them. It is nothing short of disgusting how some people treat this town."