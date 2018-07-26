Unique spacious cottage in Flamborough boasts period features

Ogles Cottage, Flamborough, a four-bedroom property on the market for £445,000, offers spacious living accommodation with period features such as beamed ceilings and brick fireplaces.

Front entrance door opens into the entrance hall with feature beam ceiling, access to the lounge, study, cloaks/wc and door to the inner hall. Study having gas fire with marble back and hearth in surround.

Lounge with recess Inglenook feature fireplace having open coal grate in Yorkshire Stone surround and feature beam ceiling.

Sitting room/dining room has a brick chimney fire place with tongued and grooved panelling above, feature beam ceiling and PVCu bay window. Kitchen/diner boasts a good range of solid pine fitted floor and wall cupboards incorporating fitted wine racks and shelved units. Stable door leads into the utility room which has fitted wall cupboards, space for fridge and freezer, plumbing for automatic washing machine, dishwasher and wall mounted condensing boiler.

Door to Workshop having fitted wall cupboards, solid wood worktop and loft hatch to roof space.

First floor spacious landing with door to second floor/roof space.

Second floor with door to large roof space having electric light, power, central heating radiators, loft hatch and eaves storage.

Outside there is a gravelled forecourt which provides parking for multiple vehicles.

Detached double garage having remote control up and over door.

A timber gate leads to the attractive lawned rear garden having plant borders and mature trees, timber summer house, timber shed and water tap.

Agent is D Dunk Lewis and Graves.