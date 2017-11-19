U3A work in the pictures

Bridlington U3A is showcasing some of the paintings and photographs that its members have produced over the past year at The Spa.

The Friday Art group is run by Brian Hardgrave and meets at the Old Parcel Office at the Station.

The Digital Photography Group meets in Bempton every week to learn about the techniques of using a digital camera and also how to enhance photographs on the computer, with occasional days out to ensure a variety of locations.

The group is run by Peter Bowers and Pete Arthur, both of whom have spent many years perfecting their photographic skills.

A Bridlington U3A spokesman said: “It really is worth the effort of going along to the Spa to see their very impressive work.”