U3A starts New Age Kurling group

Bridlington U3A has started a New Age Kurling group at East Riding Leisure.

Bridlington Town Mayor Cyril Marsburg and Mayoress Jackie Foster recently joined the group to take part in a game. The group’s members are of mixed mobility: two play from wheelchairs, several more use the provided ‘pushing sticks’ to save bending or kneeling down, while others prefer to kneel to play this sport. The group meets every Wednesday at the centre between 10am and noon.

Bridlington Town Mayor Cyril Marsburg and Mayoress Jackie Foster recently joined the group to take part in a game.

A spokesman said: “This is an inexpensive way for parents and or grandparents to encourage children to challenge them. Come along and see the group in action.”